Ten last-minute quirky gifts to buy your Valentine

Valentine’s Day is celebrated all over the globe with many people buying their loved ones’ chocolate and flowers. However, not everyone wants a cliché gesture to symbolize their love. If you’re looking for a last-minute out of the box gift ideas, we have rounded the top ten suggestions for you.

One: Have your partners’ face on socks

Because nothing says I love you like being able to see your partner’s face every time you look at your feet.

Two: A French fry holder for the car

They say the best way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.

Three: Kissing cat mugs

Everyone loves a matching gift, don’t they?

Four: Couples quiz

Want to prove you know your partner well? Put your knowledge to the test with a quiz.

Five: A giant teddy bear

The perfect replacement for a cuddle when you’re not there.

Six: A grow your own boyfriend

If you don’t have a Valentine just grow one instead!

Seven: Lightsaber chopsticks

May the force be with you this Valentine’s Day.

Eight: Funny slippers

From animals to breadsticks, the choices are endless.

Nine: A singing pickle

One way to irritate your partner is by having this on repeat

Ten: Personalized toilet paper

Make sure your partner can’t go anywhere in the house without you.

