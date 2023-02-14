US considers sending seized Iranian weapons to Ukraine: Report

The US military is considering sending Ukraine thousands of seized weapons and more than a million rounds of ammunition once bound for the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

US officials said they are looking at sending Ukraine more than 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of small arms ammunition, a small number of antitank missiles, and more than 7,000 proximity fuses seized in recent months off the Yemen coast from smugglers suspected of working for Iran, according to the report.

Developing.