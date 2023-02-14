Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout photo released on January 7, 2023, by the US Navy shows thousands of AK-47 assault rifles on the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans during an inventory process, after they were reportedly seized from a fishing vessel in international waters of the Gulf of Oman. (US Navy via AFP)
This handout photo released on January 7, 2023, by the US Navy shows thousands of AK-47 assault rifles on the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans during an inventory process, after they were reportedly seized from a fishing vessel in international waters of the Gulf of Oman. (US Navy via AFP)

US considers sending seized Iranian weapons to Ukraine: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US military is considering sending Ukraine thousands of seized weapons and more than a million rounds of ammunition once bound for the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

US officials said they are looking at sending Ukraine more than 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of small arms ammunition, a small number of antitank missiles, and more than 7,000 proximity fuses seized in recent months off the Yemen coast from smugglers suspected of working for Iran, according to the report.

Developing.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size