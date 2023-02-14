Ukraine must get weapons it needs as Putin prepares for new offensive: Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed on Tuesday that NATO had to ensure Ukraine got the weapons it needed ‘to win this war’, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not preparing for peace but instead was ‘preparing for more war.’
“We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace, what we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, new offensives and new attacks,” said Stoltenberg.
“This is a grinding war of attrition, therefore a battle of logistics,” added Stoltenberg, referring to Ukraine’s needs for more weapons and talks over possibly providing aircraft for Ukraine.
