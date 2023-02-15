Biden’s key adviser on China to leave as spy balloon drama disrupts relations

A key China adviser to President Joe Biden is set to depart the National Security Council as the US grapples with renewed tensions in the relationship with Beijing over the recent alleged spy balloon episode.

Laura Rosenberger, special assistant to the president and the NSC’s senior director for China and Taiwan, will depart next month, according to White House officials.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rosenberger’s departure comes as the US and China face renewed tensions over the alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed the continental US before being shot down earlier this month. But her departure plans long predate the incident.

She will be replaced by Sarah Beran, who will join the White House from the State Department. Rush Doshi, who currently serves on the NSC as China director, will be elevated to serve as Beran’s deputy.

White House officials said Rosenberger helped strengthen the US’s unofficial relations with Taiwan by broadening and deepening engagement with the self-governed island.

“Under President Biden, we are more prepared to outcompete China and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific than ever before,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

“Since the first day of the administration, Laura’s skilled diplomacy and tenacity have been essential to this administration priority, and we are immensely grateful for her service.”

Her departure also comes as a top adviser on another pressing geopolitical issue departed the White House. Bloomberg News reported that Eric Green, special assistant to the president and the NSC’s senior director for Russia and Central Asia, is leaving his post.

Read more: US fighter jet downs ‘object’ over Alaska, days after China spy balloon incident