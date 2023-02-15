Elon Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares last year, filing shows
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth $1.95 billion in the world’s most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
Musk donated about 11.6 million shares between August and December last year, according to the filing, which did not say which organization or organizations were the recipients.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The world’s second-richest person now owns around 13 percent of Tesla.
Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking details on which charity or charities got the donations.
Musk donated about $5.74 billion in 2021.
Analysts have said that Musk might benefit from gifting Tesla stock if he donated it to charity, since shares donated to charities do not have to pay capital gains tax, as they would if they were sold.
Musk signed the Giving Pledge in 2012, a commitment by some billionaires to give at least half their wealth to philanthropy in their lifetime or upon their death.
In 2001, he set up the Musk Foundation, offering grants for the “development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity” among other causes, according to its website.
Read more:
‘Twitter is quite the roller coaster’: Elon Musk tells Dubai World Government Summit
Elon Musk forced algorithm change on Twitter to boost his tweets: Report
Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks between company, Turkish authorities
-
Musk did not need Tesla board to review buyout tweets, directors testifyTesla Inc’s board had no obligation to review CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets announcing a bid to take the electric car maker private, which investors ... Technology
-
Tesla shares rise by double-digits after Musk teases high productionTesla Inc. shares rose by double-digits after Elon Musk teased potential for the carmaker to produce 2 million vehicles this year and minimize the ... Business
-
Elon Musk’s Tesla reports record profits, confirms long-term growth outlookTesla reported another round of record quarterly profits Wednesday while confirming its long-term growth outlook in spite of concerns about rising ... Aviation & Transport