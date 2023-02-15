Intersex woman arrested in US after allegedly making bomb threats
An intersex woman was arrested after she allegedly made bomb threats against a town in Mississippi, US, NBC24’s National Desk reported on Wednesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
29-year-old Lily Mestemacher allegedly made bomb threats on social media and was arrested with a $50,000 bail condition.
Police in Oxford, Mississippi were made aware of the threats on January 31 and searched the area with a K9 unit.
The area was deemed safe, and an arrest warrant was issued for the false reporting of placing explosives.
Mestemacher was arrested by police in Conway, Arkansas, where she was located at the time.
On February 10, she was transported to Oxford, Mississippi, where a Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued a $50,000 bond.
After a picture of Mestemacher, seen sporting a beard and long blonde hair, circulated online, Oxford Police Department cleared up misinformation suggesting that she was transgender.
Mestemacher is intersex, meaning that she was born with certain biological aspects of both genders, and she identifies as female, according to an Oxford Police Department spokesperson.
Read more:
Brit to appear in court in Qatar after allegedly bludgeoning coworker to death
US white nationalist pleads guilty to 2019 El Paso massacre in Texas
Pair of gang members arrested in California massacre of six, including baby
-
Brit to appear in court in Qatar after allegedly bludgeoning coworker to deathA British man charged with murdering a colleague by bludgeoning him over the head with a gas tank on a Qatari oil rig is due to appear in court next ... Gulf
-
US white nationalist pleads guilty to 2019 El Paso massacre in TexasA young white nationalist who in 2019 shot and killed 23 people at a Texas supermarket in the majority-Hispanic city of El Paso pleaded guilty ... World News
-
Pair of gang members arrested in California massacre of six, including babyTwo reputed gang members were arrested on Friday and charged with murdering six people, including an infant boy and his teenage mother, in a central ... World News