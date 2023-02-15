Russia accepts children forced to flee from Ukraine: Moscow’s embassy to US

Russia has accepted children who were forced to flee with their families from the shelling in Ukraine, Russia’s embassy to the United States said on Wednesday, in response to reports that Russia forcefully holds children.

“Russia accepted children who were forced to flee with their families from the shelling,” the embassy said on the Telegram messaging platform.

“We do our best to keep underage people in families, and in cases of absence or death of parents and relatives - to transfer orphans under guardianship.”

