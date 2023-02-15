Russian parliament to hold extraordinary meetings on Feb 22: RIA
The lower and upper chambers of Russia’s parliament will hold extraordinary meetings on Feb. 22, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a senior lawmaker.
The head of a Federation Council committee, Vyacheslav Timchenko, told RIA the meetings would focus on adoption of laws on the integration of four regions into the Russian Federation.
Last year Moscow moved to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in Ukraine in a move condemned by most countries of the United Nations as illegal.
RIA quoted a source as saying that State Duma, a lower chamber, will gather in the morning on Feb. 22 while Federation Council’s session will start at 1200 GMT.
President Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual address to the federal assembly - a joint meeting of Russia’s two houses of parliament - on Feb. 21.
Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine last February a “special military operation” to eliminate security threats. Kyiv and its allies call Russia’s actions an unprovoked land grab.
