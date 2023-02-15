UK man convicted for theft of 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs

A UK man who stole 200,000 Cadbury Crème Eggs has got egg-actly what he deserves after he was convicted in a court, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Police caught Joby Pool surrounded by a mountain of chocolate wrapped in foil over the weekend.

Pool used a stolen lorry with false license plates to snatch the eggs from a trailer in an industrial unit in Telford.

The British broadcaster reported on Monday that the chocolate-filled vehicle was stopped by police on the M42 motorway.

Pool pleaded guilty to criminal damage and theft, the BBC said. Prosecutor Owen Beale reportedly told the court the offense was not “spur of the moment,” and there had been “significant planning.”

Police said Pool had used a metal grinder to get through the gates of the industrial unit from where he stole the chocolate eggs and other varieties of chocolate. The haul was said to be worth more than $37,510 (£31,000), police said, according to the BBC.

Magistrates were reportedly told that Pool had previous convictions in 2019 for similar offenses including theft, handling stolen goods and driving while disqualified. The 32-year-old is due to be sentenced in Shrewsbury Crown Court next month.

