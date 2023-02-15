Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian serviceman of an artillery unit throws an empty shell as they fire towards Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 30, 2022. (AFP)
A Ukrainian serviceman of an artillery unit throws an empty shell as they fire towards Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 30, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine launches joint artillery shell production with a NATO country

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine’s state arms producer said on Wednesday it had launched joint production of artillery shells with a central European country in NATO, and that it plans to develop and produce other arms and military hardware with allies.

Ukroboronprom, which did not identify the NATO member state, said it had started producing 120-mm mortar rounds -- ammunition that is in high demand in Ukraine as it battles Russian troops following Moscow’s invasion a year ago.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The emergence of this shell is the first product of our joint cooperation with a country from the (NATO) alliance. It will not end with shells, we will soon show you other products produced with partner countries,” Ukroboronprom spokeswoman Natalia Sad told a news briefing.

“This is the onward movement and integration into cooperative chains with the North Atlantic alliance.”

She said she would not identify the NATO country Ukroboronprom was working for security reasons, though she confirmed it was in central Europe.

Sad said Ukroboronprom had increased production on different types of military equipment by five to eight times last year compared with 2021. Companies were working round the clock to produce ammunition and keep supplies flowing, she said.

Ukraine has also depended heavily on weapons and ammunition supplies from its Western allies during the war.

Sad said 10 Ukroboronprom staff had been killed at work during the war, with Russia constantly shelling arms production facilities. Some of the facilities had been completely destroyed, she said, forcing the company to move production to safer areas.

Sad said mobile repair teams were carrying out 90-95 percent of all repairs of military equipment and armored vehicles near the frontlines. When damage was severe, equipment was sent to production sites.

“We manage mostly on our own, but we are expanding this with the help of our partners, because we want it to be even faster,” she said.

Read more:

Russia jails journalist for six years over Ukraine post

Russian forces struggle to make headway in eastern Ukraine

Germany to send ‘half battalion’ of tanks to Ukraine​​​​​​​

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size