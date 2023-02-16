Theme
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk speaks with Dan Priestly, Senior Manager of Tesla Semi Truck Engineering, during the live-streamed unveiling of the Tesla Semi electric truck, in Nevada, U.S. December 1, 2022, in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)
Biden praises Musk plan to open Tesla’s charging network, says it is a ‘big deal’

Reuters
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday praised the plan by Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk to open part of its electric vehicle charging network, saying the move is a “big deal” and will “make a big difference.”

The tweet is a sign of improving relationships between Biden and Musk, who previously complained about being ignored.

“In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible,” Biden said in a tweet. “To that end, @elonmusk will open a big part of @Tesla’s network up to all drivers. That’s a big deal, and it’ll make a big difference.”

In response to the tweet, Musk said, “Thank you, Tesla is happy to support other EVs via our Supercharger network.”

By late 2024, Tesla will open 7,500 new and existing Superchargers and Destination Chargers, the Biden administration said on Wednesday. The administration is set to spend $7.5 billion on expanding charging infrastructure and jump-start the adoption of electric vehicles.

