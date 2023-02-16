Biden praises Musk plan to open Tesla’s charging network, says it is a ‘big deal’
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday praised the plan by Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk to open part of its electric vehicle charging network, saying the move is a “big deal” and will “make a big difference.”
The tweet is a sign of improving relationships between Biden and Musk, who previously complained about being ignored.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible,” Biden said in a tweet. “To that end, @elonmusk will open a big part of @Tesla’s network up to all drivers. That’s a big deal, and it’ll make a big difference.”
In response to the tweet, Musk said, “Thank you, Tesla is happy to support other EVs via our Supercharger network.”
By late 2024, Tesla will open 7,500 new and existing Superchargers and Destination Chargers, the Biden administration said on Wednesday. The administration is set to spend $7.5 billion on expanding charging infrastructure and jump-start the adoption of electric vehicles.
Read more:
‘Twitter is quite the roller coaster’: Elon Musk tells Dubai World Government Summit
Musk’s tweet of his dog as new Twitter CEO sends crypto DOGE, FLOKI soaring
-
‘Twitter is quite the roller coaster’: Elon Musk tells Dubai World Government SummitBillionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk said “Twitter is quite the rollercoaster” at Dubai’s World Government Summit (WGS) on Wednesday as he explained his ... World News
-
Elon Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares last year, filing showsTesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth $1.95 billion in the world’s most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the US ... World News
-
Musk’s tweet of his dog as new Twitter CEO sends crypto DOGE, FLOKI soaringThe prices of cryptocurrencies DOGE and FLOKI went soaring on Wednesday after Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his dog captioned “The new CEO of Twitter ... Banking & Finance