China calls on US to manage differences over balloon incidence

The United States should work with China to manage differences over the Chinese balloon that flew into US airspace, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
“The unintended entry of the Chinese civilian airship is an unexpected and isolated event,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing, when responding to a question regarding US President Joe Biden’s planned speech over the balloon.
