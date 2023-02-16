Theme
The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2023. (Reuters)
The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2023. (Reuters)

China calls on US to manage differences over balloon incidence

The United States should work with China to manage differences over the Chinese balloon that flew into US airspace, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

“The unintended entry of the Chinese civilian airship is an unexpected and isolated event,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing, when responding to a question regarding US President Joe Biden’s planned speech over the balloon.

