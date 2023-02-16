Downed Chinese balloon aimed for Hawaii but was blown off course: US official
A Chinese balloon that was shot down after crossing the continental US originally had a trajectory that would have taken it over Guam and Hawaii but was blown off course by prevailing winds, a US official speaking on condition of anonymity said on Wednesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The balloon, which Washington accuses Beijing of using for surveillance and China says was a civilian research vessel, drifted across Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, then Canada and the central US before it was shot down by the US military off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4.
The incident has further strained US-China relations and prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing last week.
US military and intelligence agencies tracked the balloon from when it lifted off from Hainan Island near China’s south coast, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
During a regular briefing on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin did not answer a question about whether the balloon was intended to fly over Guam and Hawaii before it was blown off its trajectory, instead repeating the Chinese position that the US should not “overreact”.
The US military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the balloon as well as large sections of the vessel itself.
Read more:
China calls on US to manage differences over balloon incidence
Beijing urges US to thoroughly investigate balloons allegedly flown over China
-
China calls on US to manage differences over balloon incidenceThe United States should work with China to manage differences over the Chinese balloon that flew into US airspace, a Chinese foreign ministry ... World News
-
Beijing urges US to thoroughly investigate balloons allegedly flown over ChinaChina urged the United States on Tuesday to conduct a “thorough investigation” into what Beijing claims was a string of incursions into its airspace ... World News
-
US recovers several parts from China spy balloon: MilitaryThe United States has recovered important sensor and electronics parts from a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down earlier this month, ... World News