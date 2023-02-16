Israel FM visits Kyiv, says ‘committed to sovereignty’ of Ukraine

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Thursday his country was “committed to the sovereignty” of Ukraine during the first visit by an Israeli minister to the war-torn nation since the Russian invasion began nearly a year ago.

“Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Cohen said during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

