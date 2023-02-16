Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen give a press conference in Kyiv, on February 16, 2023. (AFP)
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen give a press conference in Kyiv, on February 16, 2023. (AFP)

Israel FM visits Kyiv, says ‘committed to sovereignty’ of Ukraine

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Thursday his country was “committed to the sovereignty” of Ukraine during the first visit by an Israeli minister to the war-torn nation since the Russian invasion began nearly a year ago.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Cohen said during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Read more:

Western official: Putin’s future in power has become less certain

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size