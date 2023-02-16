Moldova finds missile debris in the north after Russian airstrike in Ukraine

A police patrol found missile debris in northern Moldova on Thursday, hours after overnight Russian missile strikes on targets in neighboring Ukraine, police said.



The debris was found near the border with Ukraine in the village of Larga, police said in a statement. It is at least the fourth time since November that missile debris has been found in Moldova since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.



The reports came as Moldova’s parliament was preparing to vote on approving a new prime minister who is expected to continue the former Soviet republic’s pro-Western course and seek accession to the European Union.



Moldova has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its president accused Moscow this week of plotting to use foreign saboteurs to bring down her small country’s leadership.



Moscow, which denied that charge, did not immediately comment about the missile debris.



