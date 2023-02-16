Nonbinary former Biden official accused of theft released without bail

A nonbinary former Biden administration official accused of theft was released from a Minnesota facility on Wednesday without bail, Fox News reported.



Samuel Brinton, a former Biden administration senior Department of Energy official, faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $100,000 fine over charges of stealing a woman’s luggage worth $2,325 at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in September 2022.



Brinton is also facing another case in Nevada where he is accused of stealing a bag at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in June 2022. The bag and its belongings, which included jewelry, clothes and makeup, were worth $3,670 in total.



The investigation into the theft in Nevada was reopened following reports that Brinton committed a similar act in Minnesota. While he was released in December over the Nevada case after a bail was set at $15,000, he still faces up to 10 years in prison.



Brinton supervised nuclear waste policy at the Department of Energy from June until December 2022, leaving “soon after the alleged thefts came to light,” Fox News said.“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” an agency spokesperson told Fox News.



“By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

