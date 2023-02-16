Russia says US should prove it did not destroy Nord Stream: Reports

The United States should try to prove it was not behind the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that connected Russia to Western Europe, the TASS news agency cited the Russian embassy to the United States as saying on Thursday.

Moscow considers the destruction of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last September “an act of international terrorism” and will not allow it to be swept under the rug, the embassy said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The embassy referred to a blog post by journalist Seymour Hersh citing an unidentified source as saying that US Navy divers had destroyed the pipelines with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden.

The White House has dismissed the allegations as “utterly false and complete fiction”.

.. Department of State spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday “it is pure disinformation that the United States was behind what transpired” with Nord Stream, provoking the fresh Russian comment.

Read more:

Russian parliament to hold extraordinary meetings on Feb 22: RIA

NATO should hold meeting over Nord Stream blasts after recent findings, Russia says