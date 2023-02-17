Theme
Security officials gather on the outskirts of the village of Lokorsko, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) north-east of Sofia, after the discovery of eighteen dead migrants in the rear of an abandoned truck. (AFP)
Bulgaria police find 18 migrants dead in abandoned truck near capital

Reuters
At least 18 people were found dead in Bulgaria in an abandoned truck in a village near the capital Sofia, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry said on Friday.

“According to initial information, the truck was transporting illegal migrants, a total of about 40 people, who were hiding in a hidden place under transported timber,” the ministry said.

The survivors were taken to hospital for medical treatment, it said.

