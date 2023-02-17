Bulgaria police find 18 migrants dead in abandoned truck near capital

At least 18 people were found dead in Bulgaria in an abandoned truck in a village near the capital Sofia, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry said on Friday.

“According to initial information, the truck was transporting illegal migrants, a total of about 40 people, who were hiding in a hidden place under transported timber,” the ministry said.

The survivors were taken to hospital for medical treatment, it said.

