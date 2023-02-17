Theme
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 1, 2022. European Union/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File photo)
Russia Ukraine conflict

China’s Xi to deliver peace speech on anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Reuters, Rome
China’s President Xi Jinping will deliver a peace speech on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italy's foreign minister said on Friday, citing top diplomat Wang Yi.

Wang Yi “told me that Xi will make a peace speech on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine” on February 24, Minister Antonio Tajani told Italian radio RAI, the day after he met the top Chinese diplomat in Rome.

Asked about the Belt and Road Initiative, Tajani said the Italian government was assessing the issue and would decide what to do “at the appropriate time.”

Italy in 2019 became the first major industrialized nation to sign up to the initiative - a colossal project designed to improve Beijing’s trade reach.

