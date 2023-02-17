Theme
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Bureau Investigation seal is seen at FBI headquarters in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
FBI says it ‘contained’ cyber incident on its computer network: Report

The FBI has been investigating and working to contain a malicious cyber incident on part of its computer network in recent days, CNN reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the matter.

“The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information,” the bureau said in a statement to CNN, adding that this was an isolated incident that has been contained.

