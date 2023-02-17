Macron: It is ‘not time for dialogue’ with Russia amid intensified attacks on Ukraine

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that the time was not ripe for dialogue with Russia as Moscow is intensifying its attacks against Ukraine.



“It is not the time for dialogue because we have a Russia which has chosen war, which has chosen to intensify the war, and which has chosen to go as far as committing war crimes and to attacking civilian infrastructures,” he told the Munich Security Conference.



He also urged allies to intensify their support for a Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia, and said France was prepared for a drawn-out conflict.



“We must intensify our support and our efforts to help (Ukraine) and allow a counter-offensive,” he said.



“We are ready for a prolonged conflict. That said, I don’t want it.”



