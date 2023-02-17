Theme
Travelers walk in JFK airport Terminal 1. (File photo: Reuters)
New York’s JFK terminal to remain closed after outage

A terminal in New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will remain closed on Friday due to electrical issues, affecting inbound and outbound flights, the airport said in a tweet, disrupting activity at one of the world’s busiest airports.

“Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport,” JFK said. The Port Authority is continuing to work with the terminal’s operator to restore flight operations as quickly as possible, it added.

JFK was working to accommodate affected flights using other terminals after the power outage began on Thursday.

Some flights scheduled to arrive at JFK were diverted to other airports on the East Coast, the airport’s website showed.

Representatives for the Port Authority did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

