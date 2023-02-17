Theme
This handout photo taken on October 4, 2022 and provided by the South Korean defense ministry in Seoul shows four South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and four US Air Force F-16 fighters flying over South Korea, during a precision bombing drill in response to North Korea firing an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan. (AFP)
North Korea warns of unprecedented reply to US-South Korea drills: Reports

North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Friday South Korea and the United States will face an unprecedentedly strong response if they go ahead with their planned military drills, accusing the allies of raising tensions in the region.

In a statement carried by the state media KCNA, the North’s foreign ministry also said it will consider additional action if the UN Security Council continues to pressure Pyongyang.

