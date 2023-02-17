North Korea warns of unprecedented reply to US-South Korea drills: Reports

North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Friday South Korea and the United States will face an unprecedentedly strong response if they go ahead with their planned military drills, accusing the allies of raising tensions in the region.

In a statement carried by the state media KCNA, the North’s foreign ministry also said it will consider additional action if the UN Security Council continues to pressure Pyongyang.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

South Korea, US to hold nuclear drills amid growing threats from North