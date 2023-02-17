North Korea warns of unprecedented reply to US-South Korea drills: Reports
North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Friday South Korea and the United States will face an unprecedentedly strong response if they go ahead with their planned military drills, accusing the allies of raising tensions in the region.
In a statement carried by the state media KCNA, the North’s foreign ministry also said it will consider additional action if the UN Security Council continues to pressure Pyongyang.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
South Korea, US to hold nuclear drills amid growing threats from North
-
North Korea says US drills have pushed situation to ‘extreme red-line’: KCNANorth Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that joint drills by the US and its allies have pushed the situation to an “extreme red-line” and ... World News
-
North Korea pledges ‘expanded, intensified’ military drillsNorth Korea’s top army officials have said they will expand and intensify military drills to ensure their readiness for war, state media reported ... World News
-
South Korea, US to hold nuclear drills amid growing threats from NorthSouth Korea and the United States will stage tabletop exercises in Washington next week to improve operations of American nuclear assets as part of ... World News