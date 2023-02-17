Senior Russian defense official Marina Yankina falls to death from 16-story building

A high-ranking Russian defense official mysteriously died after falling 16 stories from the window of an apartment building.

Marina Yankina’s body was found on the pavement outside the St. Petersburg building after she plummeted to her death, The Independent reported on Friday.

The senior official was reportedly a finance director of the Western Military District, one of the five geographical battalions which comprise Russia’s army.

Yankina reportedly played a crucial role in increasing funding efforts for Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

The Western Military District confirmed to The Independent that one of its employees had died, but refused to comment further.

It is not clear whether Yankina lived in the building.

Yankina is the second senior Russian military official to die this week in a supposed suicide.

Major General Vladimir Makarov, who held a role at the Main Directorate for Combating Extremism, reportedly shot himself on Monday, a month after being relieved of his post by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

