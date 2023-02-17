Theme
A view of the cereal terminal with grain silo in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, on May 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says negotiations to extend Black Sea grain corridor will begin in a week

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Negotiations on extending the Black Sea grain corridor will begin in a week, Ukrainian deputy infrastructure minister Yuriy Vaskov said on Friday.

“Negotiations on extending the grain corridor will begin in a week and then we will understand the positions of all parties,” Vaskov said during a grain conference. “I think common sense will prevail and the corridor will be extended.”

The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports that had been blockaded by Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

