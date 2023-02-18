Russia says it remains open to cooperation with Moldova: Reports

Russia is unlikely to change its policy towards Moldova and remains open to developing constructive dialogue, the TASS news agency cited Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Saturday.

Moldova’s parliament this week approved a pro-Western government led by new Prime Minister Dorin Recean after he pledged to revive the economy and chart a course towards the European Union.

Russia has rejected claims made by Moldova’s president that Moscow is plotting to destabilize the situation in the former Soviet republic.

