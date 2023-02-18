Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A local resident rides a bicycle past abandoned Russian tanks in the village of Kurylivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on October 1, 2022. (Reuters)
A local resident rides a bicycle past abandoned Russian tanks in the village of Kurylivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on October 1, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv ‘liberated’

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia on Saturday claimed to have taken control of a small village near the key city of Kupiansk in the northeastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv.

“The settlement of Gryanikovka... was completely liberated,” the defense ministry said in a statement, referring to the Ukrainian village of Gryanykivka by its Russian name.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Gryanykivka was home to around 600 people before the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine last February.

In September, Russian troops retreated from key cities in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, including the key rail hub of Kupiansk.

Kupiansk is near the frontline in eastern Ukraine and locals fear it can be taken over again.

The Ukrainian army said earlier Saturday that Russian troops were “conducting offensive actions” in a several cities including Kupiansk and Bakhmut, the eastern city that is the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle of the war so far.

Read more:

‘Give Ukraine what they need to win’: NATO chief

Russia says it remains open to cooperation with Moldova: Reports

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BATFA awards over safety fears

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size