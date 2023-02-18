Six people dead in US shooting rampage, suspect detained

Six people were killed Friday in a shooting rampage in a rural area of the southern US state of Mississippi, local media reported.

Police said a man who is now in custody shot a person at a store in the small town of Arkabutla, and then went to a nearby house and killed a woman, according to media in nearby Memphis, Tennessee.

The man then drove his car to another home, believed to be his residence, where he killed two more, according to local law enforcement officials cited by CBS-affiliate WREG.

He was then pursued by police to a second home where he was apprehended.

Two others were found dead at that location, WREG reported.

The elementary school in nearby Coldwater was put on “active shooter” lockdown while law enforcement officials chased the suspect, according to its Facebook page.

Memphis-based TV station Action News 5 identified the alleged shooter as Richard Dale Crum, 52. No motive was given by authorities for the shootings.

In a tweeted statement, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said he had been briefed on the incident and that the suspect was in custody.

“At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not known,” said Reeves.

“Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time,” he said.

The case was taken on by the sheriff of Tate County, where Arkabutla is located, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The type of firearm allegedly used was not reported.

The deadly shooting Friday comes only days after a man, also with no known motive, attacked a university campus in the northern state of Michigan, killing three people.

