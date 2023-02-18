Theme
Grunge flags illustration of three countries with conflict and political problems (cracked concrete background) | USA, China and Taiwan stock illustration
A stock illustration of the flags of USA, China and Taiwan. (File photo)

White House to hold talks with Taiwan officials in Washington: Reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The White House will meet senior Taiwan officials next week in Washington for talks meant to be private to avoid an angry reaction from China, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and National Security Adviser Wellington Koo would lead the delegation, the newspaper said, citing five people familiar with the talks whom it did not name.

The Taiwanese team will meet US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the FT said.

