Pepsico recalls 25,000 Starbucks vanilla frappuccino drinks after glass found in some
Pepsico Inc recalled more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks chilled coffee drink after glass was found in some of the bottles, the US Food and Drug administration said in a notice.
The voluntary recall, which was initiated on January 28, covers more than 300,000 bottles of the Starbucks frappuccino vanilla chilled coffee drink, the FDA said.
The FDA classified this as a Class 2 recall, which means the “product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according the agency’s website.
Distributed nationwide by PepsiCo, the bottles with to the notice.
Pepsico did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on a Saturday.
