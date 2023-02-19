Russia sinks damaged space cargo ship in South Pacific Ocean: Report
Russia sank a damaged space cargo ship in the Pacific Ocean after it undocked from the International Space Station, Interfax news service reported on Sunday, citing the Roscosmos space agency.
“The Progress MS-21 (ship) was deorbited, entered the atmosphere and collapsed. Unburned elements of its structure
fell in the non-navigational area of the South Pacific Ocean” on Saturday, the space agency was quoted as saying in a statement.
Roscosmos reported loss of pressure in the ship on Februrary 11.
Investigations into the incident have delayed the launch of craft to take two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut back from the space station to as late as March 10 from a previous plan to launch on Monday.
