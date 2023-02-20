Air-raid alert issued across Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid alert across the entire country on Monday.



Officials in the capital Kyiv have warned in recent days of a heightened risk of attacks by Russia as the anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year approaches. There were no immediate reports of new missile or drone strikes.



The sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday, days before the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

US President Biden in an unannounced trip to Kyiv