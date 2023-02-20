New powerful earthquake hits Turkey and Syria, two weeks after first disaster

A new powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported, two weeks after being hit by the worst earthquake in the countries’ modern history.

Turkey’s disaster response agency AFAD said the earthquake was centered around the town of Defne in, Hatay province, one of the worst hit areas by the previous quake. It also said that the 6.4 quake was followed by second 5.8 magnitude tremor.

Advertisement

Turkey’s state news agency Anadolu said the new earthquake was felt in Jordan, Egypt and Israel.

Syria's state news agency SANA reported six injured due to falling debris from buildings, and they were taken to the hospital in Aleppo.

This new earthquake comes after Turkey and Syria were hard hit by a 7.8 magnitude quake on February 6, which ravaged both countries, left over a million people homeless, and led to a death toll of over 45,000 people.

The two countries were still reeling from the destruction wrought by the first earthquake, as the international community provided support which included rescue teams, humanitarian assistance in terms of essential supplies, medical equipment and volunteer staff, as well as tens of millions in aid packages from several countries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000, many still missing

US gives $100 mln for Turkey and Syria quake aid, Blinken tells Ankara: ‘US is here’

Assad says Syria needs more resources for earthquake response, thanks ‘Arab brothers’