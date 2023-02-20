Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of Russia-Ukraine war anniversary
US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday, days before the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.
Biden said Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes. Biden also said that Ukraine will get a new military aid package worth $500 million. Biden said the package would be announced on Tuesday and that Washington would also provide more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in Ukraine’s possession.
A new Russian sanctions package will be announced later this week.
“Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
