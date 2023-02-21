Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A policeman stands guard at the Competence and Trauma Centre for Journalists inside a university's psychology department in Peshawar November 24, 2014. (Reuters)
File photo of a policeman in Pakistan. (Reuters)

Gunmen kill 2 policemen in attack in southwestern Pakistan

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan’s insurgency-hit southwestern Baluchistan province on Tuesday, triggering a shootout that killed two officers, police said, the latest sign of increasing violence in the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Barkat Baloch, a government administrator, said a search was underway for the assailants who fled after the attack in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting, but previous such attacks have been blamed on Baluch separatists and extremist militants who have a strong presence in the province and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Baluchistan has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence persists in the province.

Read more:

Pakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices before visit by IMF mission

Saudi Arabia condemns Pakistan terror attack

Pakistani rupee plunges to all-time low against US dollar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size