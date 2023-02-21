Theme
The Soyuz MS-22 crew: Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev (center) and Dmitry Petelin (right) with NASA astronaut Frank Rubio (left) before launch. (Photo credit: NASA)

Russia space agency says three stranded astronauts to return from ISS in September

Reuters
Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday the three astronauts who were left stranded by a pressure leak in their return capsule last year will be able to return on the Soyuz MS-23 replacement capsule in September.

“Initially, Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin, and Francisco Rubio were to land on Soyuz MS-22 on March 28, 2023. This is now scheduled to take place on Soyuz MS-23 in September 2023,” Roscosmos said, according to the TASS news agency.

Both NASA and Roscosmos believe the leak was caused by a micrometeoroid -- a small particle of space rock -- hitting the capsule at high velocity.

