US, Polish presidents to discuss reinforcing Poland’s security
US President Joe Biden and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda will discuss reinforcing Poland’s security and increasing the NATO presence in the country on Tuesday, the Polish president’s foreign affairs adviser said.
“We will discuss) the security of the Polish state and allied cooperation with the USA, also within NATO, what can we do to make the eastern flank, including Poland, safer,” Marcin Przydacz told private broadcaster TVN 24. “It is no secret that we will talk about increasing the presence, also in terms of infrastructure, of NATO.”
