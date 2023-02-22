India, China meet in Beijing for consultation over border affairs: New Delhi
India on Wednesday said it held a meeting with China in Beijing for consultation over border affairs, and discussed proposals for disengagement.
They share a 3,500 km (2,100-mile) border in the Himalayas called the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that has been disputed since the 1950s. They went to war over it in 1962.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The two sides “discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
In an interview broadcast on Tuesday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said New Delhi had a good relationship with major global powers except China, which he said had violated border management agreements.
Read more:
India projected to become most populous nation, faces census hurdles
US, Europe ignore India’s crackdown on BBC, as Modi leverages global clout
BRICS discusses expansion as Iran, Saudi Arabia formally ask to join
-
ISIS threatening to attack China, India, Iran embassies in Afghanistan: UNISIS militants have threatened to target the embassies of China, India, and Iran in Afghanistan in an effort to isolate the Taliban from a handful of ... World News
-
India raises defense budget by 13 pct to $72.6 bln amid border tensions with ChinaIndia proposed on Wednesday 5.94 trillion rupees ($72.6 billion) in defense spending for the 2023-24 financial year, 13 percent up from the previous ... World News
-
US, India partnership to compete with China on arms, AIThe White House is launching a partnership with India on Tuesday that President Joe Biden hopes will help the countries compete against China on ... World News
-
India’s population has already overtaken China’s: AnalystsIndia may have already surpassed China as the world’s most-populous nation in a milestone that adds urgency for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create ... World News
-
Apple supplier in India begins shipping AirPods components to China, VietnamA key Apple Inc. supplier has begun making components for AirPods in India, marking a significant step in the US tech giant’s push to expand ... Technology
-
China border situation is ‘unpredictable’: Indian army chiefIndia’s army chief said on Thursday the border situation with China is stable but unpredictable after a nearly two-and-a-half-year standoff between ... World News
-
India to buy, deploy portable air defense missiles along disputed border with ChinaIndia will buy portable air defense missiles to deploy along the borders with China as militarization in the region gathers speed and hostilities ... World News
-
Five Indian soldiers killed in helicopter crash near China borderFive Indian army soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed near the country’s disputed border with China, the defense ministry said Saturday ... World News
-
India says disengagement along disputed area with China to be completed by Sept. 12India’s foreign ministry said on Friday that disengagement along a disputed border area with China where troops from both countries have been locked ... World News