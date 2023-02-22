Newark-Delhi Air India flight makes emergency landing in Sweden after engine oil leak

A New York-origin Air India flight to Delhi made an emergency landing in Stockholm after an oil leak in one of its two engines.

The Boeing 777 carrying 300 passengers landed in the Sweden capital city after detecting a technical snag, ANI reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fire trucks were reportedly on the ground in Stockholm, causing panic among the passengers.

The Indian carrier uses the 777s on medium and long hauls, also to Gulf cities.

On Monday, an Air India flight on the same route diverted to London Heathrow after a medical emergency on board.

Air India recently unveiled a provisional deal to buy 220 planes from Boeing, as part of a larger deal to purchase 470 jets.

New CEO Campbell Wilson is working to revive its reputation as a world-class airline and shake off its image as a tardy, run-down operation with an ageing fleet and poor service.

Late in December last year, a urination scandal involving a business class flier and an elderly woman, and the airline’s subpar handling of the situation, added another layer of complication to Air India’s desire to revive its image.

Air India, with its maharajah mascot, was once known for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service but its reputation gradually declined in the mid-2000s as financial troubles mounted.

The record order hopes to match Air India’s presence with large international airlines and make it an influential customer for planemakers and suppliers at a time when its home market is seeing a strong post-COVID-19 travel surge.

It reflects a strategy to recapture a solid share of trips between India’s diaspora and cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai that are currently dominated by foreign rivals such as Emirates.

It will also put Air India on a stronger footing to compete with domestic rival IndiGo, which has a majority share of the Indian market and a strong position in regional flights.

With Reuters

Read more:

Man who urinated on 71-year-old woman in Air India flight from New York out on bail

How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order

Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Kerala returns after engine flameout