Army soldiers stand guard during a temporary closure of the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan September 2, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Army soldiers stand guard during a temporary closure of the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan September 2, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Pakistan defense minister in Kabul to discuss security issues with Taliban

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Pakistan’s defense minister is heading a delegation meeting with Taliban authorities in Kabul on Wednesday over security issues, according to statements from both countries.

The visit comes days after Pakistan’s foreign minister publicly said the use of Afghan soil by militants could pose a threat to Pakistan, a claim Taliban officials denied and asked its neighbor to instead discuss security in private.

The delegation will “discuss security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson said.

