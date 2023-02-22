Pakistan defense minister in Kabul to discuss security issues with Taliban
Pakistan’s defense minister is heading a delegation meeting with Taliban authorities in Kabul on Wednesday over security issues, according to statements from both countries.
The visit comes days after Pakistan’s foreign minister publicly said the use of Afghan soil by militants could pose a threat to Pakistan, a claim Taliban officials denied and asked its neighbor to instead discuss security in private.
The delegation will “discuss security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson said.
