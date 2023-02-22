Theme
Security patrol the streets during fighting between al-Shabab extremists and soldiers in Mogadishu, Somalia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Security forces in Somalia have ended a siege by al-Shabab extremists that killed and wounded a number of people at a home in the capital, Mogadishu. (AP)
Somali security forces end al-Shabab siege in Mogadishu that killed 10

The Associated Press Mogadishu, Somalia
Security forces in Somalia have ended a siege by al-Shabab extremists that killed 10 people and wounded three others at a home in the capital, Mogadishu.

The Information Ministry late on Tuesday said the al-Qaeda-linked fighters launched the rare attack on a private home with a suicide bombing. Al-Shabab often attacks hotels and government buildings.

Al-Shabaab claimed that the home of a senior army officer also contained members of the Macawisley militia who had been wounded in the ongoing offensive against the extremists that began last year. The al-Shabab statement was released by the group’s radio arm, Andalus.

Dozens of communities in central Somalia have been recaptured from al-Shabab during the offensive, which has led the extremists to carry out retaliatory attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

