US embassy in London back to normal after security alert caused by suspicious package

Reuters
The US embassy in London said it was resuming normal operations after a security alert caused by a suspicious package outside the building on Wednesday.

“The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy,” the embassy’s official Twitter account said.



