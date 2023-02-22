Theme
Journalists work near damaged buildings hit in a military strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Shevchenkivskyi district in Kyiv, Ukraine March 23, 2022. (Reuters)
World journalism body suspends Russia’s membership over Ukraine

Reuters
The International Federation of Journalists said on Wednesday it had suspended the membership of Russia’s main journalism trade union after it established branches in occupied regions of Ukraine.

“The IFJ is an organization built on international solidarity, on principles of cooperation between member unions and respect for the rights of all journalists.”

“The Russian Union of Journalists’ actions in establishing four branches in the annexed Ukrainian territories have clearly shattered this solidarity and sown divisions among sister unions,” IFJ President Dominique Pradalie said in a statement.

The head of the Union of Russian Journalists told state news agency TASS that the move violated the IFJ’s charter and would hurt the world body financially because it would no longer receive substantial membership fees from Russia.

