Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Security officials gather on the outskirts of the village of Lokorsko, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) north-east of Sofia, after the discovery of eighteen dead migrants in the rear of an abandoned truck. (AFP)
Security officials gather on the outskirts of the village of Lokorsko, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) north-east of Sofia, after the discovery of eighteen dead migrants in the rear of an abandoned truck. (File photo: AFP)

Greek coastguard searches for migrants feared missing at sea

AFP, Athens
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Greece’s coastguard on Thursday said it was looking for four migrants believed to be missing at sea after falling out of a smuggling speedboat.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coastguard said it had rescued 18 migrants near the Aegean island of Samos, who said another four people had fallen out of the speedboat.

Greek patrol boats and helicopters are searching the area, assisted by an EU border vessel, the coastguard said in a statement.

Thousands come to Greece via Turkey over the narrow and perilous sea crossing separating the traditional foes.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in 2022 recorded nearly 380 people dead or missing in the eastern Mediterranean.

So far this year, 18 people have been recorded either dead or missing.

Read more:

Four confirmed dead in Philippine plane crash

Search for China mine collapse survivors on hold after landslide

Who is the woman claiming to be missing British toddler Madeleine McCann?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size