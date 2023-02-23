Russian SU-25 fighter plane crashes in Belgorod region, near Ukraine border: Governor
A Russian SU-25 fighter plane crashed on Thursday in Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine but the cause of the incident was not yet known, the regional governor said.
Citing emergency services, the RIA state news agency said the pilot was still alive after ejecting himself from the plane.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a post on the Telegram messenger app, Belgorod’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the emergency services and
investigators were on the scene near the town of Valyuki, and that the reason for the crash was being established.
Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago.
Read more: Despite dashed hopes, some in Ukraine’s Kherson refuse to leave
-
Spanish PM Sanchez arrives in Ukraine for talks with ZelenskyySpanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s ... World News
-
Threatened by war, Ukrainian paintings sheltered in SwitzerlandWhen Russia sent troops into Ukraine a year ago, the director of the Kyiv National Art Gallery had only one thing on his mind: the safety of the ... World News
-
G7 finance ministers to discuss more Russia sanctionsGroup of Seven finance ministers were due to discuss on Thursday possible fresh sanctions against Moscow and more support for Ukraine, a day ahead of ... World News
-
Despite dashed hopes, some in Ukraine’s Kherson refuse to leaveVladyslav Antoniuk felt euphoric three months ago when he returned to his home city Kherson, the day Ukrainian troops rolled back in and jubilant ... World News