Ukraine ‘will prevail,’ Zelenskyy says ahead of Russian invasion anniversary
Ukraine “will prevail” over invading Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Thursday, a day before the first anniversary of of Moscow’s assault on his country.
“We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals and we will prevail. We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land,” Zelenskyy said on social media.
