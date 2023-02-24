Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A high-level meeting of the UNGA to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine at UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 23, 2023. (Reuters)
A high-level meeting of the UNGA to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine at UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 23, 2023. (Reuters)

Arab states support UN resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A UN resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was adopted on Thursday, with an overwhelming majority of member states voting to call for the Kremlin to withdraw its troops immediately.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine, 141 UN members voted in favor of the resolution, which calls for an immediate end to Moscow’s hostilities. Seven countries opposed the resolution, with 32 others abstaining, including China, India, Pakistan and Ethiopia.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Gulf and Arab countries voted for the resolution, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. Jordan, Egypt, Oman, Libya, Iraq and Israel also voted in favor of the condemnation.

Read more: One year on: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reshaped the world

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size