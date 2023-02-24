Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

China wants to prevent Ukraine crisis from getting out of control

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China wants to prevent the Russia-Ukraine crisis from getting out of control, noting that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve the conflict, a position paper from the Chinese foreign ministry released on Friday said.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine, China called for a comprehensive ceasefire to the fighting and gradually promotes de-escalation and easing of the situation.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control,” the statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set out aims for the second year of the invasion and after a series of speeches in the run up to the anniversary, he announced plans to deploy the new Sarmat multi-warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles this year.

“Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear war cannot be fought,” the statement said. “We oppose development, use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances.”

Read more:

One year on: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reshaped the world

US announces $2 bln in fresh Ukraine military aid

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size