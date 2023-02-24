China wants to prevent Ukraine crisis from getting out of control

China wants to prevent the Russia-Ukraine crisis from getting out of control, noting that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve the conflict, a position paper from the Chinese foreign ministry released on Friday said.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine, China called for a comprehensive ceasefire to the fighting and gradually promotes de-escalation and easing of the situation.

“Conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control,” the statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set out aims for the second year of the invasion and after a series of speeches in the run up to the anniversary, he announced plans to deploy the new Sarmat multi-warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles this year.

“Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear war cannot be fought,” the statement said. “We oppose development, use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances.”

