Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
china and USA flags (AFP)
The flags of China and the US. (File photo: AFP)

China warns top US diplomat to not cross ‘red lines’

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Beijing has laid down three “red lines” for the top US diplomat in Hong Kong, saying recent comments by the consul general constituted interference.

Liu Guangyuan, China’s foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong, met with US Consul General Gregory May to complain about his “inappropriate words and deeds that interfered in Hong Kong affairs,” according to a spokesperson for the commissioner’s office.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The American diplomat, who took up his posting in September, on Jan. 25 expressed concern over the city’s rule of law following Beijing’s imposition of a national security law in 2020. At the time, the foreign ministry accused May of vilifying the city’s legal system and seeking to disrupt the city.

During the meeting, Commissioner Liu stated “three red lines” that the US consulate should not cross, namely endangering “China’s national security, not to engage in political infiltration in Hong Kong, and not to slander or damage Hong Kong’s development prospect,” according to a statement provided to Bloomberg News.

The US consulate in Hong Kong didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amid tension with US, Putin hails China ties and welcomes role for Beijing in Ukraine World News Russia Ukraine conflict Amid tension with US, Putin hails China ties and welcomes role for Beijing in Ukraine

A spokesperson for the US State Department said that while they don’t comment on private diplomatic meetings, they don’t “hesitate to express publicly and privately the United States’ deep concern over the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy,” according to a statement provided to media outlets including the South China Morning Post.

The US and Hong Kong relationship has remained tense following the enactment of national security law which was used to quell anti-government protests. In response to the law, the US rolled back some of the special privileges granted to the city, making it harder to export sensitive American technology to Hong Kong, and sanctioned senior officials who oversee the territory, including its now-leader John Lee.

Read more:

US releases pilot’s high-altitude cockpit selfie with Chinese balloon

Canada says it thwarted recent air, maritime surveillance attempts by China

China wants to prevent Ukraine crisis from getting out of control

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size