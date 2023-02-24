Financial crime watchdog FATF suspends Russia’s membership citing war in Ukraine
Global financial crime watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday suspended Russia’s membership, saying Moscow’s war in Ukraine violated the organization’s principles.
“The Russian Federation’s actions unacceptably run counter to the FATF core principles aiming to promote security, safety, and the integrity of the global financial system,” the Paris-based group said in a statement.
Ukraine over the past year made repeated calls to the group to exclude Russia altogether.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
But while Russia has now been suspended, it remains a member.
“The Russian Federation remains accountable for its obligation to implement the FATF Standards. The Russian Federation must continue to meet its financial obligations,” the FATF said.
It added that it would review the situation at each of its plenary meetings.
The FATF is an inter-governmental organization that underpins the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing by setting global standards and checking if countries respect them.
Read more:
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks
Zelenskyy hails Ukraine, promises victory
Pope Francis renews calls for Ukraine ceasefire, one year on
-
Germany ‘doubtful’ China wants constructive role in Russia-Ukraine warGerman President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday questioned China’s willingness to mediate in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, after Beijing ... World News
-
External backers pour billions into Ukraine in bid to counter war damagePictures of devastation in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion have sparked urgent questions over how its reconstruction can be paid for. But before ... World News
-
NATO says ‘resolute’ in supporting UkraineNATO on Friday declared itself “resolute” in its support of Ukraine and said, “Russia’s efforts to break the resolve of the brave people of Ukraine ... World News